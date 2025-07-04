Over the past two Fridays, I have shared my friends’ perfect plan for visiting what most people have on their bucket list: a trip to Oahu, Hawaii. See some Oahu history and the first four days of their trip here and their next few days here.

This week I am sharing the last few days of the trip including what every visitor must see in visiting Oahu: Pearl Harbor.

This day was a tour day of Oahu military history and was Brayden’s favorite day where his mom said, he could have stayed all day.

The family toured Pearl Harbor, the U.S. naval base, site of a significant military attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. The surprise attack led to the United States’ entry into World War II. The attack resulted in the sinking of several battleships, destruction of numerous aircraft and significant loss of life.

Pearl Harbor is now a National Historic Landmark and a site of remembrance, with memorials such as the USS Arizona Memorial built over the sunken wreck of the US Navy battleship to honor the 1, 177 crew members who perished. The group took the tour boat to the memorial site.

The USS Bowfin is a museum ship preserved in the harbor. A submarine known as the Pearl Harbor Avenger, it launched after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1942, and served in the Pacific during World War II, sinking numerous enemy ships and earning several battle stars.

The USS Missouri is also docked in the Harbor as a museum ship. An Iowa-class battleship known for being the site of Japan’s surrender and marking the end of World War II the ship launched in 1944, serving in the Pacific and the Korean War.

The Pacific Aviation Museum is located at Pearl Harbor as well, focusing on preserving aviation history from World War II. Located in historic hangars on Ford Island, it features various aircraft, exhibits and artifacts. The visitors explored the planes and interactive displays that highlight the role of aviation in the war.

As the crew began to wind down the vacation before heading home, they spent the next day touring the Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden, a 400-acre garden located in Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii. Established in 1982, it showcases a diverse collection of tropical plants from around the world, including palms, ferns, and flowering trees. The garden is designed for conservation and education, offering visitors scenic walking paths, picnic areas, and stunning views of the Ko’olau Mountains.

