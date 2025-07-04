To celebrate American Zoo Day, July 1, and connect with travelers from around the country, Zoo Knoxville made a special appearance at McGhee Tyson Airport. Guests were greeted by two of the zoo’s popular animal ambassadors — Pedzi, an African-crested porcupine, and Einstein, an African grey parrot — who brought smiles, curiosity, and a bit of wild wonder to the terminal.

“We’re excited to be here today showcasing some of our animal ambassadors,” said Colin Borch, chief advancement officer at Zoo Knoxville. “It’s a great way to engage with people coming to and from Knoxville and to celebrate the important role zoos play in conservation and education.”

The visit also highlights the release of a new episode of the airport’s official podcast, From the Runway Up, which features a behind-the-scenes look at Zoo Knoxville. The episode explores how animals travel by air for breeding and conservation efforts, and the vital partnerships between zoos and aviation.

Listen to the episode at fromtherunwayup.com.

Zoo Knoxville’s animal ambassador team selects animals who are specially trained and comfortable engaging with the public. The visit offered travelers a unique glimpse into the zoo’s mission to connect people with wildlife and inspired many to add a zoo visit to their Knoxville itinerary.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

