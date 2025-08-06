Randy and Jenny Boyd just bought one the most expenses horses at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale in New York. Beth Kinnane, who keeps up with such things, forwarded the information from X (formerly Twitter).

“We know nothing about horses, but we’re excited,” Jenny Boyd told an interviewer. She said their interest in horses came because “it’s something new we could do at our age.”

Her husband was more diplomatic. “Jenny knows about playing the fiddle. She owns a Scottish pub. And I’m president of the University of Tennessee, so I know about higher education and business. … We trust our partners (trainer Billy Love and agent Brittany Linton).”

The interview on YouTube.com is here.

Boyd Racing LLC also owns Tennessee Belle, a 2-year-old filly who finished second in her first race July 26 at Saratoga. WBIR-TV has photos and the story here.