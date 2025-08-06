If you were a sports mascot, where would you want to go? Mascot, Tennessee, of course!

How about this: The Atlanta Braves official mascot, “Blooper,” dropped by the Mascot Branch Library last Thursday. He made the side trip after visiting Neyland Stadium. He was mapping out the route to Bristol for the big game and saw Mascot on the map. Naturally, he wanted to make a quick visit. He and his three assistants appeared unannounced. What a great surprise!

We gave them the Mascot historical photo tour and shared our branch history. Mascot made the Big Leagues! A true mascot in Mascot!

Speaking of mascots – schools are coming back into session this week with Bulldogs and Bobcats, Falcons and Hawks, Rebels and Admirals ready to suit up. Friday night lights will shine again. Knox County Public Library is geared up and ready to support the teams with lots of resources for all students.

Tools for School:

Brainfuse HelpNow

Need a tutor? This all-in-one suite of learning services is designed for a wide range of academic needs whether it’s tackling a tough homework problem, mastering a particular topic or writing a paper.

Gale Test Prep

SATs and ACTs are around the corner. With Gale Test Prep, students can search thousands of colleges and graduate schools, identify scholarships, take practice tests, create résumés and explore careers.

Gale in Context — high school

Gale in Context makes it easy to explore class topics and find sources for assignments that are sure to impress. Videos, articles from premium publications, encyclopedia entries, primary sources and more allow you investigate everything from social studies and science to literature and history in one easy-to-use resource.

Gale in Context – This is a great place to find videos, newspapers, magazines, primary sources and more to help you complete assignments in core subjects including literature, science, social studies and history.

Gale Lit Finder

LitFinder provides access to literary works and authors throughout history and includes more than 130,000 full-text poems and 650,000+ poetry citations, as well as short stories, speeches and plays. The database also includes secondary materials like biographies, images and more.

Salem Online

Encyclopedias and other high-interest nonfiction books across many subjects.

World Book Discover

Encyclopedia in easy English for reluctant or new adult readers, and English language learners.

Here are some tips on how to use the Library to write a paper.

For those who want to continue learning but don’t need a hall pass, there are plenty of resources available. We recommend Linked In Learning for thousands of video courses.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

