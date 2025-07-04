“It’s hotter than the Fourth of July!” – as the temperatures rise to heat up Tennessee this summer, you are also preparing for the holiday this coming weekend. What can you do to celebrate with your pets this Fourth of July safely?

Blistering heat

Keep your pets cool. It is safest to keep your pets indoors with suitable air conditioning and limit outside time during peak temperatures. Always ensure access to fresh, clean water at all times.

Barbeque –May I share?

This time of year, veterinary clinics see a rise in foreign body surgeries and episodes of pancreatitis. As fun as it seems to give Fido a leftover rib bone or corn cob, these cannot be digested and often get stuck in the gut, leading to emergency surgery. Save the trouble by giving your dogs wet food frozen into ice cube trays as popsicle treats. You can also put peanut butter or wet food into a Kong and freeze it for an extra challenge. Be careful though to not give too many treats. Treats should make up 10% or less of your pet’s daily caloric intake.

Fireworks and storms – Not fun for everyone

Many dogs and cats suffer from phobias of fireworks and storms. There are prescription options to help allow your pets to feel calm amongst the noise outside. Talk with your veterinarian about what options might be best for your pet.

Happy Fourth from Dr. Dee!

Pet tip of the Week: Veterinary clinics become inundated with requests for firework-related anxiety prescriptions the closer we get to the Fourth of July. If you missed the time this July, set a reminder on your calendar to make an appointment in early May or June 2026 to ensure you have enough time to get your prescriptions filled for your pet before the 4th!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: info@humanesocietytennessee.org or 865-573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

