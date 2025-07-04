HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines:

Recent World Happenings: Wildfires in Greece/ Truce between Israeli and Hamas / U.S. couple steal gold from French shipwreck/ Pope goes on vacation. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Budget passes Congress/ Florida & Southeast getting heavy rains/ California fireworks plant explosion. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Independence Day: Each year on July 4, the United States celebrates Independence Day. This federal holiday commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, declaring independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain.

Keep up with Congress. On break.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

No road construction delays on July 4 weekend: Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from noon on Thursday, July 3, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 7, to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

West TN Construction Report: If you are traveling West, see this travel report from July 2-July 9: here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Hot with no rain here, but tropical storm possible further south According to the National Weather Service, we will have a sunny and hot 4th of July with a high near 93, no rain and a low of 70. The weekend will repeat daily with highs in the mid 90s, no rain and lows of 70. Not so further south where they could see a possible tropical storm with a weekend of heavy rain.

4th of July Fun!

Knoxville Symphony Independence Day Concert : The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform the 41st Annual Independence Day Concert at World’s Fair Park on Friday at 8 p.m. See WBIR .

: The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform the 41st Annual Independence Day Concert at World’s Fair Park on Friday at 8 p.m. See . Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration – Museum of Appalachia (July 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) A throwback to simpler times will have anvils shooting in the sky rather than fireworks. Watch the folks at the Museum of Appalaicha use old-fashioned gunpowder to launch anvils upwards of 200 feet in the sky in classic pioneer fashion. Following the anvil-launching, there will be a flag procession, music, food and a number of historical tidbits to explore and this tradition-filled day.

A throwback to simpler times will have anvils shooting in the sky rather than fireworks. Watch the folks at the Museum of Appalaicha use old-fashioned gunpowder to launch anvils upwards of 200 feet in the sky in classic pioneer fashion. Following the anvil-launching, there will be a flag procession, music, food and a number of historical tidbits to explore and this tradition-filled day. Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill – Mabry-Hazen House (July 4, 5 – 10 p.m.) Complete with all the staples of the holiday, a 4th at Mabry-Hazen house promises to prioritize the tradition and longstanding fun that comes with America’s Independence. Activities include watermelon seed spitting, tug-of-war, sack and three-legged races, yard games like croquet and cornhole and much more. There’s so much fun (and food and drinks) in the sun to be had at one of the region’s most historic spaces.

Complete with all the staples of the holiday, a 4th at Mabry-Hazen house promises to prioritize the tradition and longstanding fun that comes with America’s Independence. Activities include watermelon seed spitting, tug-of-war, sack and three-legged races, yard games like croquet and cornhole and much more. There’s so much fun (and food and drinks) in the sun to be had at one of the region’s most historic spaces. Skyway 61 – Crafty Bastard West (July 4, 7 p.m.) Cap off your barbecue with a trip out west to see some live music. Skyway 61 has been making their rounds across town and quickly becoming known as one of the most legitimate preservers of that classic rock sound. With a setlist to invoke the glory days and some sips to entertain the taste buds, there aren’t a lot of good excuses to not let your hair down and keep the party going with this one.

Cap off your barbecue with a trip out west to see some live music. Skyway 61 has been making their rounds across town and quickly becoming known as one of the most legitimate preservers of that classic rock sound. With a setlist to invoke the glory days and some sips to entertain the taste buds, there aren’t a lot of good excuses to not let your hair down and keep the party going with this one. Independence Day Concert – Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park (July 4, 8 p.m.) Now in its 41st year, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Independence Day Concert is a great way to cap off a day’s celebration and ring in the weekend. Led by Music Director Aram Demirjian, this show is family friendly and welcomes any and all patrons to enjoy some patriotic favorites. This concert is completely free and open to all ages!

Now in its 41st year, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Independence Day Concert is a great way to cap off a day’s celebration and ring in the weekend. Led by Music Director Aram Demirjian, this show is family friendly and welcomes any and all patrons to enjoy some patriotic favorites. This concert is completely free and open to all ages! Farragut Parade – Farragut is hosting a Fourth of July Parade on Fridaybeginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at the Farragut High School junior lot and will proceed down Lendon Welch Way. It continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Kingston Pike will be closed from Concord Road/ West End Avenue to Boring Road starting at 8:30 a.m. until the parade has fully made it off of Kingston Pike (around noon).

Farragut is hosting a Fourth of July Parade on Fridaybeginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at the Farragut High School junior lot and will proceed down Lendon Welch Way. It continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Kingston Pike will be closed from Concord Road/ West End Avenue to Boring Road starting at 8:30 a.m. until the parade has fully made it off of Kingston Pike (around noon). Powell Parade: Powell Parade begins from Powell Middle School at 11 a.m.

Powell Parade begins from Powell Middle School at 11 a.m. Oak Ridge 4th of July Annual Fireworks Show Come to A.K. Bissell Park at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike for the Oak Ridge city’s annual fireworks show with The Oak Ridge Community Band kicking off the evening with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark, around 9:45 p.m.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.