How close can your business come to achieving energy independence? Solar+storage is the most practical way, available right now, with your own on-site solar photovoltaic system and energy storage (battery) system. You can also add optional backup generator power. This independence is achievable while you also stay tied to the conventional power grid for limited times when you can draw from that resource.

Who is already achieving this in East Tennessee? On a large scale for manufacturing, AESSEAL Inc.’s North American Headquarters is using solar+storage to meet its own Net Zero energy goals. On a smaller, demonstration scale for educational purposes, historic Crawford House is showing how clean energy and storage can offset potentially all the electricity needed at that program center on the campus of Maryville College.

The Solar Energy Industries Association promotes a broad strategy to promote energy independence, strengthen national security, increase domestic manufacturing and support good jobs in the United States with clean energy and storage. SEIA is urging Congress to keep tax incentives in place that encourage manufacturing and clean energy investments for long-term benefits.

Watch here on the United States Department of Agriculture’s site for updates in July for the Rural Energy for America Program and potential grant opportunities for small, rural businesses to add clean energy with some federal grant support. In the past, this REAP grant, with the addition of tax incentives, has been able to offset a significant portion of the clean energy investment for small businesses seeking energy independence.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory backs the nation with its research for businesses, communities and transportation, including electric vehicles and charging stations. Here’s a short summary of what that could mean for energy independence.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers, offices and nonprofits. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.