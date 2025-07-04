Traveling just a little way down I-40 is the pretty town of Kingston, Tennessee. May the Dining Duo suggest you hop off and head straight to the Bettye Rose Bakery and Café, located at 105 E. Race St. This charming place is something special. Not only do they have delectable baked goods, but also a broad selection of sandwiches and soup.

We were a Dining Trio for this day and got to try more treats than usual. Duo One had the 3 Cheese grilled sandwich and it was delicious. Duo two enjoyed a Ham and Havarti Panini and “declared never one better.” The tag-along, Trio three, had the daily special of Turkey and Dumplings with green beans and declared “even better than Grandma’s.” That is a compliment!

We had baklava, strawberry cake and a cream horn for dessert and longed for more.

The Bettye Rose is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and closed Sundays.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.