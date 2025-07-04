Paralyzed Veterans of America, the nation’s premier nonprofit of choice for disabled veterans, their families and caregivers, launched its annual in-store checkout campaign with long-time partner Food City and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty. Since 2011, Food City has raised more than $4 million dollars, fueling PVA’s mission to ensure disabled veterans receive the benefits they earned, the specialized health care they need, the meaningful careers they want and more.

This year’s in-store donation drive will run at Food City’s supermarket chain stores from July 2-29, 2025. Customers can select $1, $3 or $5 donations at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their total grocery bill. Food City will also offer customers an opportunity to donate as part of a charity round-up feature on their registers at checkout.

“We are thankful to our dedicated team of associates and loyal customers for making this campaign a success year after year,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Together, we have been able to support PVA and make our communities stronger. We look forward to working alongside PVA and Richard Petty again this year.”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.