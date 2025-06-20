Over the next three Fridays, I am sharing my friend’s perfect plan for visiting what most people have on their bucket list: a trip to Oahu, Hawaii.

Oahu is the third-largest island in Hawaii, first settled by Polynesians around 1,500 years ago who arrived in canoes from other Pacific islands, bringing with them agriculture, fishing techniques and social structures.

In the early 19th century, Oahu became a significant political center in the Kingdom of Hawaii. King Kamehameha I established his rule over Oahu in 1795 after the Battle of Nuuanu, uniting the Hawaiian Islands under one monarchy.

Around the same time, though, American missionaries arrived, leading to profound influences on Hawaiian culture and the economy, including the introduction of Christianity, Western education and new agricultural practices. With the rise of the sugarcane industry on Oahu, immigrant labor, particularly from China, Japan, Portugal and the Philippines, contributed to this growth.

In 1898, Hawaii was annexed by the United States, which led to the establishment of a naval base at Pearl Harbor on Oahu. This military presence became a focal point during World War II when the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor marked a significant turning point in U.S. history, leading to its entry into World War II.

Hawaii became the 50th state of the United States on August 21, 1959. This transition brought about significant changes in governance and the economy in the state.

Today, Oahu is listed as one of the Best Places to Visit in the USA according to US News & World Report. The Dorans give a first tip for travel to Hawaii is to allow for the drastic effect of the time change. Plan for a first day of low-key activities around your resort, B & B, condo or whatever accommodations you have. The family chose to hang at the resort the first day and then enjoy a luau in the evening of the second.

A luau is the traditional Hawaiian feast and celebration that features a variety of cultural elements, including food, music, dance and storytelling.

A luau typically includes a spread of traditional Hawaiian dishes: kalua pig (slow-cooked pork), poi (mashed taro root), lomi lomi salmon (a fresh salmon salad), and haupia (coconut pudding). The event also features hula dancing where performers wear colorful costumes and tell stories through their dances, reflecting Hawaiian history and mythology.

Their main island adventures began on day three with trips to Lanakai Beach, Macadamia Nut Farm and the Kualoa Ranch.

Lanikai Beach is one of Oahu’s most beautiful beaches, located on the eastern coast, known for its white sand and clear turquoise waters, and stunning views of the Mokulua Islands.

Kualoa Ranch, also on Oahu’s eastern coast, is a popular destination known for its stunning landscapes with lush mountains and valleys that became the locations for movies like Jurassic Park and Hawaii Five-0. Kualoa Ranch is a must-visit for its beauty, adventure and cultural experiences.

The Dorans continued with more excursions on day four beginning with a beloved local spot, Leonard’s Bakery, famous for its malasadas (Portuguese doughnuts). These delicious treats are served warm and come with various fillings, making it a must-try for anyone visiting Oahu.

They continued on to a famous hike on Diamond Head volcano. This famous volcanic crater is a must-visit landmark known for its hiking trail that offers panoramic views of Honolulu and the Pacific Ocean. It’s a symbol of Oahu and a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts. Don’t forget your bottled water.

The group ended their day on Waikiki beach with dinner at Dukes Restaurant. Waikiki is actually a vibrant neighborhood in Honolulu known for its stunning beach, surfing opportunities and lively nightlife. It’s a popular tourist hub with numerous hotels, shops, and restaurants, making it a central spot for visitors. Dukes is a celebrated beachfront restaurant, named after legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku, where the family enjoyed their meal with views of Waikiki Beach.

Next week, the Dorans share many more areas around Oahu that the visitor should not miss when visiting.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.