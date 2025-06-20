Whew! Lots of rain this week, but I still hiked Anthony Creek Trial. The trail starts at the back of the Cades Cove picnic grounds and dead ends three and a half miles later at the Bote Mountain trail. The first mile and a half of the trail is moderately difficult. But be careful novice hikers, since from that point on, the trail would be strenuous for many people.

The flowers on the trail were in all stages of bloom.

Basil Bee Balm – Many – Just starting to bloom (many buds).

Black Cohosh – Some – Budded – not blooming yet.

Canadian Violet – Few – Beyond peak bloom.

Daisy Fleabane – Some – At or approaching peak bloom.

Flame Azalea – One shrub in full bloom – First half mile up the trail.

Galax – Few – Past peak bloom (probably will be gone before the end of the week).

Heal All – Few – Just starting to bloom.

Horse Nettle – Few – Past peak bloom. – First half mile up the trail.

Large Bluet – Many + – Mostly at peak bloom (whole distance up the trail).

Pipsissewa – Many + – Mostly at peak bloom – First mile and a half up the trail.

Partridgeberry – Few – Past peak bloom.

Rosebay Rhododendron – Many ++ – Many at peak bloom – some past peak bloom.

White Clover – (1) – At peak bloom.

Wild Hydrangea – Many + – Past peak bloom first half of trail – at peak beyond that point.

Wood Nettle – Some – Most past peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter