Zahra, a new resident in the Valley of the Kings, arrived from the Buffalo Zoo in mid-May as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Zahra was specifically paired with Zoo Knoxville’s male lion, Maji, to help ensure a genetically healthy population of lions in accredited zoos.

Following a standard 30-day quarantine period to acclimate to her new surroundings and ensure her health, Zahra has now been introduced to Maji — and the two are hitting it off.

“We’ve seen really great signs between Zahra and Maji,” said Carnivore Keeper Breanna Wise. “They’re showing promising behaviors for breeding. This would be the first time either of them has become a parent, so we’re excited and hopeful for what’s to come.”

Maji, whose strong genetic lineage comes from his father, Upepo, has been welcoming of his new companion, and the two lions have been seen enjoying each other’s company. Zahra, who is naturally lion-oriented, has quickly come out of her shell since meeting Maji and now looks to him for comfort and reassurance as she adjusts to her new home.

African lions are currently listed as “vulnerable” in the wild, with populations declining across their native range in eastern and southern Africa. It is estimated that only 20,000 to 25,000 lions remain, a sharp decrease from historical numbers.

Guests can visit Zahra and Maji at the Valley of the Kings on the west side of the zoo. To learn more about Zoo Knoxville’s conservation efforts visit zooknoxville.org.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

