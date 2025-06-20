With all of these babies in the shelter searching for their forever families, we have found ourselves critically low or completely out of some very important items!

We would be so grateful to receive any of these food items for our animals if you are able! It takes a village to help homeless pets and we truly can’t do it without you!

You can bring items directly to the shelter, or have them shipped from our wish list: Amazon List.

THANK YOU FOR HELPING US SAVE LIVES EVERY DAY

Pet tip of the week: Kitten and puppy food is high in protein to help with early growth. The babies should stay on this food until around 6 months of age.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: info@humanesocietytennessee.org or (865) 573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.