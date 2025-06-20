Foothills Land Conservancy is hosting its annual survey of bumble bee populations in our area as part of the SE Bumble Bee Atlas. This free event (with a suggested donation of $10) is a great opportunity to explore the Harris Farm, visit native pollinator meadows, assist the team in helping bee populations and learn more about the Bumble Bee Atlas.

It’s set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Harris Farm, headquarters of Foothills Land Conservancy (FLC), 3402 Andy Harris Rd., Rockford, Tennessee. There will be two additional surveys (July 25 and August 22).

FLC staff will be joined by returning bumble bee surveyor and friend of the Conservancy, Katheryn Albrecht, a certified wildlife biologist/ ornithologist with MTM Environmental.

Also returning to assist with this survey is John Skinner, a retired professor and extension apiculture specialist in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at the University of Tennessee.

Bumble bees need our help as populations have declined 90% in recent decades, according to the Bumble Bee Atlas. Conducting regular surveys is crucial to track species distribution and detect early signs of population stress, aiding in targeted conservation efforts.

Learn more at The Bumble Bee Atlas.