The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame added seven new inductees last weekend, including Danielle Donehew, who served the late Pat Summitt as the director of basketball operations, and six other members across all levels of the sport.

The seven honorees were treated to a three-day celebration that started with the opening of a permanent Pat Summitt exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and ended with the induction ceremony at the Tennessee Theatre on June 14, which happened to be Summitt’s birthday.

The class of 2025 included:

Alana Beard, who was a three-time ACC Player of the Year at Duke from 2000-04, two-time national Player of the Year and first Blue Devils women’s basketball player to have her jersey retired and the first women’s or men’s player in NCAA history to surpass 2,600 points, 500 assists and 400 steals and played 14 years in the WNBA with a championship in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks, back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018), five-time First-Team all-defense pick and four-time All-Star.

Sue Bird, who won two NCAA titles at Connecticut, four WNBA championships with the Seattle Storm and 11 gold medals with USA Basketball, including five in the Olympics, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Storm, the only team she played for until retiring after the 2022 season and was a five-time All-WNBA first-team selection and 12-time All-Star, twice leading the league in assists in 2009 and 2016.

Mark Campbell, who is the current coach at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, and has won four NAIA national championships, has an .865 winning percentage and is approaching 750 wins (742-116) in his 26th season with the program, coached the Women’s U16 National Team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Chile and also is the fastest coach in college basketball history to reach 600 and then 700 wins.

Danielle Donehew, now the executive director of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) who has devoted her career to helping coaches, created the Naismith Starting 5, which goes to the top college women’s players in the country, received the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Trailblazer Award in 2023 for her contributions to the sport and broke the career 3-point record at Georgia Tech.

Sylvia Fowles, who won four Olympic gold medals, had her jersey retired at LSU and played 15 seasons in the WNBA with two championships and two Finals MVP in 2015 and 2017, WNBA MVP in 2016 and four-time Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Lucille Kyvallos, who played a key role in setting a foundation during the early stages of organized women’s basketball, coached the U.S. team that won a silver medal at the 1977 World University Games in Bulgaria, coached the first women’s basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, her hometown, when she coached Queens College against Immaculata College in a game that drew 12,000 spectators to the famed venue, including tennis star Billie Jean King, and served as a U.S. Olympic Committee member twice from 1969-72 and 1974-76.

Cappie Pondexter, who won Olympic gold in 2008, played 13 seasons in the WNBA with titles in 2007 and 2009 with Finals MVP in 2007 and seven All-Star nods and led Rutgers to Big East Conference titles as a junior and senior with conference Player of the Year honors in 2006.

A VIP ticket allowed attendees to talk to the new Hall of Famers – the event also draws a who’s who in women’s basketball – in a casual setting before induction. The event was livestreamed on ESPN+ with an after-party in the Tennessee Theatre lobby and can be watched HERE for those with access to the platform.

The following are some of the best remarks from their speeches.

Beard: “I chose ‘Good People’ as my walk-up song because I’ve been blessed with exactly that – good people who always showed up and supported me unconditionally throughout this beautiful journey. To every coach, teammate, friend and especially my family, please know that this moment is just as much yours as it is mine. To the legends I share this stage with tonight, I am humbled to stand beside you. When one of the representatives from the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame called to share the news, one of her first questions was, ‘So Alana, are you coaching now?’ It was a fair question. It was what you expect from someone who spent nearly three decades playing this game.

“I didn’t go into coaching. I walked straight into the things that scared me the most, venture capital, nonprofit, leadership, board rooms and business. I leaned into the unknown with the same mindset and discipline the game instilled in me. I’m not standing here today because I’m any different than the girls we serve (through the 318 Foundation). I’m standing here because I had the courage to be vulnerable through adversity and the grace of being surrounded by good people.

“To every young girl watching and to my beautiful son, Aiden, know that who you become will always be determined by the audacity of your dreams and your willingness to see them through. Keep showing up, stay curious, and above all, be good people.”

Bird: “My entire career, I had the honor of playing point guard, someone who sees the court and finds that perfect moment to set someone else up for greatness. As I prepared for today, I realized every assist I ever made came from the countless assists that were made for me. My journey has been shaped by an incredible team of family, coaches, teammates and mentors who believed in me, guided me and saw something in me before I could see it in myself. So tonight, I honor the truth that greatness is never a solo performance.

My very first assist came from my mother, Nancy, my father, Herschel, and my older sister, Jen, who escorted me today. Mom and Dad, you gave me the freedom and space to be exactly who I was meant to be and never tried to force me into someone else’s mold.

“Jen, you are my role model and my road map. You showed me what it looked like to be smart, driven and successful. You set a standard that pushed me to be better. I’m also so thankful for all the speed training you put me through. There is nothing like an older sibling timing you to go get them things around the house.

“As I close, I want to honor those who came before me, the pioneers who fought for opportunities when there were none, to every player, coach and advocate who paved the way. Your sacrifices made my career possible. Today, as I watch the explosion in women’s basketball, I am filled with overwhelming pride. To all the current players, this is your league now. Don’t let anyone else define it. Trust yourselves, trust each other and keep pushing us forward.”

Campbell: “What an incredible few days with an amazing group of people and I stand here tonight, truly humbled. It’s an honor to share this moment with Danielle, with Vanessa, with Lucille, Sylvia, Alana and Sue, to be a part of a group that includes people like Coach Pat Head Summitt and Carol Callan, who showed such great humility and great leadership when I was with USA Basketball. This is beyond anything I could possibly imagine. Ecclesiastes 4 says: Two are better than one. A chord of three strands is not easily broken.

“That verse is the story of my life. I’m a product of family, of community and of team. And God has shaped me through groups of people. They’ve shaped me, and I want to honor him, and I want to honor the people that have defined my journey. I’ve experienced two pinnacle moments in coaching – the joy of winning a national championship and the miracle of watching God change a heart. There is no comparison between those two experiences, seeing God transform a life, a heart, on my team or in my home are the greatest moments of my life.”

Donehew: “I have enjoyed attending the women’s Final Four with my mom since I was in the ninth grade, winning national titles with multiple teams, building a new WNBA franchise, serving conference families, building new revenue streams, serving on boards established by our coaches and awarding lots of beautiful trophies to celebrate so many of you over the years. I have traveled all over the world, and I have seen the power of this sport and its unique ability to bring people together, almost like a universal language.

“Pat Summitt was my first boss at Tennessee. Pat told me I would be a terrible coach, and my gifts and my talents are far better suited for the business side of the sport. Pat believed I could create an environment where coaches could be successful. Well, thank heavens I listened to her, or I likely would not be here giving these remarks. Today would have been Pat’s 73rd birthday. Happy birthday, Pat, and thank you.”

Fowles: When I reflect on this journey, I see it like a tree. The seeds were planted by the creator who gave me a gift, a purpose and a drive that I didn’t always understand but always felt. Those seeds were buried deep in the soil of possibility, and over time, with faith and work, it grew. The roots of that tree, that’s my family and my close friends. You all kept me grounded. You reminded me of who I was. You reminded me of where I started.

“The trunk of that tree is built by every coach and teammate I ever had, from AAU tournaments to high school gyms to college arenas to overseas trips and pro championships. Thank you to every organization, every league, every general manager, every staff who believed in me enough to give me a shot.

“And finally, the leaves, the beautiful sometimes fleeting part of the journey, the cities I played in, fans who cheered my name, my teammates who I only played one season with, but left an impact on my life, the rivals who pushed me to level up. These leaves changed colors. They fell away, but they were necessary, and they made the tree whole.

“To the next generation, especially young girls, your dreams are valid. Your voices matter. Your power is real. Always keep going. Water your tree. I share this honor with every hand that lifted me, every voice that encouraged me and every soul that prayed for me. This Hall of Fame trophy may have my name on it, but this moment belongs to us all.”

Kyvallos: How did I get here standing before you and how did I learn this game? Well, back when newspapers were two cents and ice cream cones a nickel and gasoline 18 cents a gallon, I played with the boys in my neighborhood learning to be athletic while girls were supposed to be playing with dolls. At that time, it was improper for a girl to be seen carrying a basketball around, so I sewed a drawstring case to carry it in.

“I was teaching at West Chester State College in Pennsylvania and coaching the women’s basketball team. The women’s team had high school varsity experience, so we had a terrific record of success, losing only two games in four years. When I got to Queens College in 1968 it was a different story. I had to teach the fundamentals of the game to players with no varsity experience. Our hard work paid off, and we got invited to the National Women’s Basketball Invitational in 1971.

“Then one day, I get a letter from Madison Square Garden, and it was an invitation to play a home game there the next season, and I could choose the opponent. This was a no brainer, so I called Cathy (Rush) and asked if Immaculata would like to play in the world’s most famous arena. On the day of the game, we drew 12,000 spectators. The teams were on the floor, warming up, and all of a sudden, the lights dimmed. There was a pause, and the sound system exploded with ‘I am woman, hear me roar with numbers too big to ignore.’

“The crowd broke out cheering and an exhilarating energy filled the garden. Immaculata won the game, but oh, what a day. It was a new beginning for women’s sports. I want to thank all my players who helped define this period in our history. Some of them are here with me tonight. I’d like to ask them to stand, run a fast break, and then sit down.”

That brought raucous laughter from the crowd and then cheering as at least two dozen players stood up.

Pondexter, who was unable to attend, was represented by her mother, Vanessa Pondexter, who was escorted by WBHOF Class of 2010 inductee Teresa Weatherspoon, one of the original players of the WNBA who started in 220 straight games for the New York Liberty and was a two-time Kodak All-American at Louisiana Tech. Cappie Pondexter has openly discussed her struggles with depression and mental health. Dana Hart, the president of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, invited her mother to represent her daughter.

Vanessa Pondexter: “This is amazing. I’m truly happy to be here representing Cappie Pondexter, my sweet girl, and looking out at all these beautiful faces. I love you all. I don’t know everybody, but I love you all. Unfortunately, Cappie couldn’t be here tonight, so I’ll be accepting this honor and speaking on her behalf. In her own words, ‘I am immensely grateful to God for his grace and mercy. He has granted me my first dream of a future in basketball, and now I’m thrilled to see my second dream come true with my induction into the Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all my fellow inductees for 2025. It is a privilege to share this moment with you. ’ ”

Vanessa Pondexter also added: “I’d like to say thank you to the board for choosing Cappie at this time in her life. To my entire family, my village, I love you and I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. To Teresa Weatherspoon, thank you for giving me the honor to represent Cappie and you walking me down the aisle. I’ll never forget that. You have blessed my heart truly.

“To Dana, thank you and your staff, you have truly been a blessing. This has been top-of-the-line, a top-tier cake. Every step I took, you encouraged me. When I started crying, you hugged me and said, ‘It’s OK, you’ve got this.’ In closing, always prioritize God in everything you do, and remember to be kind to your mind, because love is, too. Again, thank you all for this incredible honor.”

Planning for the Class of 2026 induction already is underway by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame with a new class to be announced later this year. Make plans to be there next June.

Maria M. Cornelius, a senior writer/editor at MoxCar Marketing + Communications since 2013, started her journalism career at the Knoxville News Sentinel and began writing about the Lady Vols in 1998. In 2016, she published her first book, “The Final Season: The Perseverance of Pat Summitt,” through The University of Tennessee Press and a 10th anniversary edition will be released in 2026.