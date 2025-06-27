Over the next two Fridays, I am sharing the final six days of my friends’ perfect plan for visiting what most people have on their bucket list: a trip to Oahu, Hawaii. Last week, my article covered a little Oahu history and their first four days.

On day five, the family group headed to the famous North Shore, renowned for its world-class surfing, famous for big waves, especially its Sunset and Waimea Beaches. Sunset Beach is a beautiful location known for its stunning sunsets, golden sands and serene atmosphere.

Waimea Beach is an iconic beach known too for its golden sands, clear blue waters and dramatic scenery. The beach is famous for its powerful waves, making it a popular spot for experienced surfers, especially in the winter months when the surf is at its peak.

The nearby Waimea Valley offers opportunities for hiking and exploring lush tropical landscapes, including waterfalls. This courageous group decided to do the cliff diving!

The North Shore beautiful sandy beaches such as Haleiwa Beach and Laniakea Beach, also known as Turtle Beach, are known for Hawaiian green sea turtles, or “honu,” that often bask on the sandy shores.

Haleiwa Town is a charming historic town with local shops, eateries and the famous shrimp trucks. Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck is one of those popular food trucks, famous for its delicious garlic shrimp plates, often served with rice and a side of coleslaw. The truck has become a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists, known for its casual outdoor dining experience and mouth-watering seafood.

What is Hawaii without pineapple? After all, no food entree can be called truly “Hawaiian” unless it has pineapple on it, so the group stopped in at the Dole Plantation. It is a popular attraction celebrating the pineapple industry. Pineapple Garden Maze has the world’s largest maze made from Hawaiian plants. Dole Whip is a must-try soft-serve pineapple dessert.

To top off any day in Hawaii, you must have real Hawaiian shaved ice cream, or shaved ice, a refreshing dessert made from finely shaved ice topped with flavored syrups and sometimes condensed milk or fruit. It comes in various flavors, from classic strawberry to unique options like local lychee.

Not taking any rest, the Doran family headed out the following day for snorkeling in Hanauma Bay by way of Halona Blowhole.

The Halona Blowhole is a natural blowhole located on the southeastern coast of Oahu, Hawaii. It is known for its spectacular water spouts that can reach heights of up to 30 feet, especially during high surf conditions. The blowhole is formed when ocean waves crash into a lava tube, forcing water up and out through a hole in the rock.

Hanauma Bay is a beautiful marine embayment also located on Oahu’s southeast coast, renowned for its clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. Formed in a volcanic caldera, the bay is a protected marine life conservation area, making it ideal for snorkeling and swimming as it is home to diverse species of colorful fish and sea turtles.

Jessica Doran said this was her “favorite day.” Hanauma Bay is a must-visit for anyone looking to enjoy Hawaii’s natural beauty and marine life.

Next week, we finish the Dorans' journey around Oahu with several more adventures a visitor should not miss.

