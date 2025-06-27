Kathleen Gibi is asking, “Do you have what it takes to go over the edge?”

The executive director of Keep the TN River Beautiful is planning the group’ first fundraiser and says “it’s as unique as our work.”

Basically, Gibi is asking friends (physically fit friends) to come rappel with her 200-feet from the top of The Park Vista hotel in Gatlinburg. Each participant will pay or raise $1,000 for the privilege, and funds collected will help the nonprofit surpass the milestone of removing one million pounds of trash since putting its first boat in the water in 2019.

This is a professionally managed fundraiser by Over the Edge.

Gibi figured she should be the first to sign on. The event is Saturday, August 2, 2025, at The Park Vista, A DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 705 Cherokee Orchard Rd., Gatlinburg, Tennessee. “I am looking forward to the up-close views and the thrill of knowing I overcame my nerves while doing something so special and unforgettable,” Gibi said.

“I would be honored if you would support me in raising $1,000 to be able to rappel for this cause, or better yet, if you chose to raise $1,000 to rappel along with me.” Sign up and get the details here.

The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Folks named MacGregor and such are dusting off the kilts and bagpipes to set out to the July 10-13 Highland Games on Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

Patron package and tent camping are sold out, and online ticket sales have closed. Tickets, however, for certain events are available on-site.

“Throughout the four-day weekend you and your family will sample Scottish music, dancing, foods, costumes, field games and much more, and you can shop for tartans and kilts in the vendors’ tents. A weekend so full of family fun and excitement that you’ll be longing for the mother country (even if you aren’t Scottish),” from the website. Info here.

Keith and Teresa Fuson live in Cleveland, Tennessee, now after returning to East Tennessee when Keith retired from Kinder Morgan Inc. in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Central High School in Knoxville and studied at Carson-Newman University.

Notes and Quotes

Cades Cove is motorless on Wednesdays until September 24. Learn the rules before you go. Here.

Public swimming pools: The city of Knoxville operates two public pools with $5 admission – Ed Cothren Pool and Inskip Pool. Get details here or call Inskip Pool at 865-687-9919 and Ed Cothren Pool at 865-544-7840. (These numbers may also be called for pool closings related to weather.)

Harvey Broome Group of Sierra Club has a packed schedule from tomorrow through July:

Saturday, June 28: Indian Boundary hike, swim and cookout

Tuesday, July 1: “Memphis Under Pressure: Where AI, Energy and Clean Air Collide,” 5:30-7 p.m. (Central)

Tuesday, July 8: Outing on the Third Creek Greenway, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12: Laurel Falls and Buzzard Point Day Hike, 9 a.m.

Thursday, July 17, Jackson Connector, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Central)

TVA has nearly 180 miles of trails open to everyone. Find a trail near you.

Outdoor Knoxville: Legacy Parks Foundation and Elle Colquitt’s Outdoor Knoxville events calendar – is packed with kayak floats, hikes, races and more for this week and next. Check it out here.

Best Bet: Pilot Fireball Moonlight Classic 5K and Firecracker Kids Mile: Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m., UT Vet School. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Kids Mile starts at 8 p.m. Register online.