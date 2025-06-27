The demonstration solar+storage site at historic Crawford House on Maryville College campus will soon evolve into a demonstration site as well for regenerative agriculture. Less than a year after the dedication of the 4.8 kilowatt array with 18 kilowatt-hour battery to allow the ability to offset all energy needs at the center for outdoor, environmental programs, this site will show what is possible in greenscaping around the array.

“Establishing a native pollinator garden and limiting mowing will both enhance soil quality and provide a pocket habitat for beneficial insects and other small wildlife,” explained Dr. Julie Konkel, assistant professor of environmental science at Maryville College. Dr. Konkel and MC Sustainability Director Dr. Jay Clark are aiming to use conservation practices and including seasonal crops and native plants to show how areas around solar arrays can stay green. They are also adding raised beds nearby to fill with native wildflowers.

Program founder Bruce Guillaume is pleased with how the garden projects will complement the existing sustainability efforts and LEED-certified facility. They will become another visible example of caring for the environment and the people in it.

“This project is important and good on every level,” said Guillaume. “Renewable energy and land use is great for the environment, great for people and it is a good, sound business practice. All aspects of this project are good, good, good!” Guillaume is founder of the Mountain Challenge and Fit.Green.Happy outdoor programs based at Crawford House. Energy efficiency and a low carbon footprint have long been goals at the facility where programs encourage healthy outdoor experiences along with respect for the natural world.

The Solar Gardens project around new and legacy solar arrays will involve late-summer plantings now that the area is prepped. Reducing the area for traditional lawn mowing supports sustainability efforts recognized by green building organizations. “This is a great example of an interdivisional project for the college campus,” said Guillaume.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers, offices and nonprofits. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

