Food City Safety Day is tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Deane Hill Food City in west Knoxville.

Food City and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are teaming up for a day full of fun, learning & hands-on safety activities.

Bike & helmet safety

Car seat fitting demos

CPR & AED training

Heatstroke prevention tips

Nutrition info & more!

Hourly giveaways:

Bike helmets

$100 Food City gift cards

More exciting prizes!

Don’t miss the fun — Food City Safety Day … where safety meets fun!

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.