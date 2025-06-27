Zoo Knoxville is inviting the community to help name two of its newest red wolf pups and two bat-eared fox kits.

The naming campaign kicks off on Saturday, June 28, giving the public a chance to submit name suggestions for one male and one female pup, and one male and one female kit.

How to participate:

Online: Submit name ideas via the link provided on Zoo Knoxville’s social media channels, or by commenting on official posts or on this link .

Submit name ideas via the link provided on Zoo Knoxville’s social media channels, or by commenting on official posts or on this . In-person: Guests visiting the Zoo on Saturday, June 28, can submit their suggestions on-site near the bat-eared fox exhibit between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will receive a sticker (while supplies last).

Timeline:

June 28: Naming campaign begins.

Naming campaign begins. July 4: Top five favorite names will be selected for each pup and kit.

Top five favorite names will be selected for each pup and kit. July 4–10: Public voting opens to select the winning names.

Public voting opens to select the winning names. July 11: Winning names will be announced.

This is a rare opportunity for the public to help welcome and name some of the zoo’s newest and most important residents. The red wolf is one of the most endangered canids in the world, and bat-eared foxes play an important role in their native ecosystems. Zoo Knoxville is proud to support breeding programs that contribute to the conservation of these species.

For more information, visit zooknoxville.org

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

