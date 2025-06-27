I hiked West Prong Trail this week. This trail starts off of Treemont Road two miles from Laurel Creek Road across from the Treemont Institute. The trail is 2.7 miles long and deadends into the Bote Mountain trail. It has some significant elevation gain both ways, and there is one stream crossing almost two miles up the trail that can be a real challenge to cross after heavy rainfall.

Blooms sparse on this trail except for the *Rosebay Rhododendron.

Basil Bee Balm – Few – Appeared to be well past their peak.

– Few – Appeared to be well past their peak. Black Cohosh – Some – Approaching peak bloom.

– Some – Approaching peak bloom. Flowering Spurge – Few – Approaching peak bloom.

– Few – Approaching peak bloom. Heartleaf Hedge Nettle – Few – Just starting to bloom.

– Few – Just starting to bloom. Large Bluet – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Pokeweed – Few – Just starting to bloom.

– Few – Just starting to bloom. *Rosebay Rhododendron – Many – Well past peak bloom first mile of trail – second mile of the trail. Many at peak bloom. Some really beautiful blooms.

– Many – Well past peak bloom first mile of trail – second mile of the trail. Many at peak bloom. Some really beautiful blooms. Star Grass – (1) – At peak bloom.

– (1) – At peak bloom. Tick Trefoil – (1 plant with blooms).

– (1 plant with blooms). White Clover – Few – At peak bloom.

– Few – At peak bloom. Wild Hydrangea – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Wood Nettle – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Yellow Wood Sorrell – Few – At peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.