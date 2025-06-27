The Dining Duo went to The Pearl again at Aspire Park, 777 Aspire Way, Clinton, Tennessee. We visited in early November when it first opened and were pleased with the service and food. This time we were very surprised to find both even expanded. We received the option of either the lunch or dinner menus for a choice with both having expanded choices from surf and turf to sandwiches. Review the Menu here.

Duo One once again ordered the artichoke/spinach dip which is the exceptional. Served with a generous serving a pita bread, the dish is perfection to the last bite, which you honestly regret. For the entrée, this diner ordered the grilled chicken and apple salad. Serving size allowed for a box.

Duo Two started with beef and barley soup which was again a masterful combination. Duo followed with the fish tacos, made with blackened grouper. Delicious.

Not only is the food worth the trip, the staff is happy to be serving the customers and the views of the 360 acre natural park are breathtaking. Walking and biking trails meander through the park and driving lanes are available if you are just too full to walk!

This is a must do and is open daily: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Satursday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.