World headlines:

Recent World Happenings: SpaceX debris landed in Mexico/ Possible U.S. nuclear deal with Iran/ New North Korea beach resort.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Bill Moyers dies/ Vaccine panel/ NYC mayoral race/

State headlines:

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain maybe on the way, with slightly cooler temps. According to the National Weather Service, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, today with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 100. Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight with a low around 71. Saturday’s chance for rain increases to 70% with a high near 89 and a low 71. Sunday will repeat with a high chance for rain and a high near 90. Same for Monday.

Sonic boom was a meteor. A bolide is a rare, exceptionally bright meteor that can produce a sonic boom. See story on WBIR

Reminder of Edgemoor Road closure. On Saturday, June 28, 2025, motorists should be alert for construction activities that will result in temporary traffic impacts. Beginning at 6 a.m., SR 170 will be temporarily closed to thru traffic between Melton Lake Drive and Old Emory Road as TVA performs construction activities at Bull Run Fossil Plant. The estimated duration of this temporary closure is 30 minutes. This temporary closure will be repeated around midday. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays, seek alternate routes and use extreme caution in this area.

The Bijou Jubilee invites all to hear Mavis Maples. Bijou Jubilee feat. Mavis Staples – Bijou Theatre (Saturday, June 28, 8 p.m.) Funds from this event directly go to preserve the historic Bijou Theatre and continue on its promise of delivering world-class talent at an accessible price.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

