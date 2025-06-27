Here at HSTV, we’re in the business of spreading love and this month is no different! 🌈❤

Join us for an evening filled with fun and creativity for our Pride in Every Paw fundraiser! Tie-dye our own custom design on a HSTV T-shirt!

Our goal is to raise funds to support our friends Knox Pride at their Pride event in October, which we’re planning to attend with some furry friends.

Pet tip of the week: Tie-dye doesn’t have to just be for the people – lots of companies sell pet accessories like collars, harnesses and bandanas which can be tie-dyed too!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the state of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: info@humanesocietytennessee.org or 865-573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

