Flower photography is an art form of its own. Having never been accused of having talent in this genre, that has not kept me from trying. Last year, we experienced the ultimate tulip experience traveling to Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands.

This park has seven million tulips planted on 80 acres. The gardens are meticulously groomed specifically for the limited eight weeks they are open each year. Millions of visitors from all over the world come to enjoy the orchestrated blooming of hundreds of varieties.

East Tennessee has its own annual flower show as wildflowers come to life throughout the mountains and valleys. Next week I will be in a workshop trying to improve my skills. Maybe, with a little luck, there will be a few images to share.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.