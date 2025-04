Sometimes the best wisdom is to “Keep it Simple.” When the world seemingly goes haywire, it’s not the time to become chaotic along with the whirlwind.

Photography helps the Badger unwind, and capturing images of our Southern Appalachian wildflowers is an absolute pleasure.

Here’s hoping you enjoy this interlude too.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages.