Outlandish Adventure Festival is bringing official competitions and free adventures on Friday and Saturday, May 2-3, at Ijams Nature Center.

This year’s festival lineup shines a spotlight on Knoxville’s natural playground, offering both paid and free outdoor experiences for every type of adventurer. Ticketed races require registration to participate. The free events will fill up fast — registration is encouraged (but not required).

Dirty Bird Outlandish 5K ($20 Ticketed) – Lace up your running shoes for this 5k-ish trail race, led by Dirty Bird Events

($20 Ticketed) – Lace up your running shoes for this 5k-ish trail race, led by Dirty Bird Events Climbing competition at the Crag ($20 Ticketed) – Watch or compete in a thrilling showdown on the rocks as climbers test their skills and strength. Brought to you by RiverSports Outfitters, Climbing Roots, Petzl, Black Diamond and La Sportiva

($20 Ticketed) – Watch or compete in a thrilling showdown on the rocks as climbers test their skills and strength. Brought to you by RiverSports Outfitters, Climbing Roots, Petzl, Black Diamond and La Sportiva SUP sprint races ($15 Ticketed) – Take on two stand-up paddleboard challenges at Mead’s Quarry, led by RiverSports Outfitters – perfect for racers or those cheering them on from the shore.

($15 Ticketed) – Take on two stand-up paddleboard challenges at Mead’s Quarry, led by RiverSports Outfitters – perfect for racers or those cheering them on from the shore. Paddleboard yoga & free flow yoga (Free) – Find your balance and stretch into serenity, whether floating on the quarry or grounding yourself on solid land, led by Ijams and RiverSports Outfitters.

(Free) – Find your balance and stretch into serenity, whether floating on the quarry or grounding yourself on solid land, led by Ijams and RiverSports Outfitters. Guided hikes and birdwatching (Free)– Explore Ijams’ scenic trails with the Ijams Education Team, who bring the flora, fauna and forest to life.

(Free)– Explore Ijams’ scenic trails with the Ijams Education Team, who bring the flora, fauna and forest to life. Guided mountain biking adventures (Free) – Hit the trails on two wheels with AMBC and AMBC JoyRide leading the way.

(Free) – Hit the trails on two wheels with and leading the way. Greenway rides (Free) – Enjoy the view on two wheels through miles of greenway, led by Two Bikes .

(Free) – Enjoy the view on two wheels through miles of greenway, led by . Guided river paddles (Free)– with Knoxville Adventure Collective and TN Riverline .

(Free)– with and . Zip-lining with Navitat (Ticketed separately) – Soar through the trees on Navitat’s zipline course for a birds-eye view of Knoxville’s wooded wonderland.

In addition to hands-on adventure, spectators can enjoy thrilling performances and festival energy throughout the weekend:

Watch high slacklining over the quarry , bike whip-off stunts , kayak flatwater freestyle and fire dancing that lights up the night.

, , and that lights up the night. Enjoy live music from local artists and headliner FERD , with performances across the property.

from local artists and headliner , with performances across the property. Wander through interactive tents featuring local makers, outdoor gear brands, nature-based artists and community sport groups.

Whether you’re climbing rocks, paddling waters or just soaking in the scene, the Outlandish Adventure Festival is your chance to celebrate Knoxville’s wild side in unforgettable style.

Information provided by Outlandish Adventure Festival.