The 36th Annual Irwin Food City Bass Tournament is Saturday, April 26 at Tellico Canal Ramp, Lenoir City with $10,000 first place guaranteed.Register here: Online registration ends Thursday, April 24 at 5 p.m. EST. Day of registration begins on Saturday, April, 4:30 a.m.

Cost: $225 per boat. $15 late fee per boat for entry received after 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Blast off times:

First flight: Dawn to 3 p.m.

Second flight: 6:45 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Third flight: 7 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Blast-off time preference is on a first-come, first-serve basis. While we will do our best to accommodate your preference, we cannot guarantee your flight. Locking through to Watts Bar is NOT allowed. Thanks for your understanding and good luck in this year’s tournament.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.