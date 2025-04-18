“Are you future ready?” That is the question posed by self-described futurist Ian Khan as keynote speaker for the University of Tennessee’s Career Catalyst gathering by the College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies.

Khan, a well-known content creator and business consultant on the topic of the future and technology, challenged academics and business leaders to embrace the rapidly evolving world. “You have to up your skills,” Khan told the room full of people supporting the CECS program of new academic degrees and certificates meant to increase students’ workforce readiness while meeting the needs of employers.

When explaining what top job skills will be needed in the coming years, his list overlapped with that of CECS in current and future academic offerings: artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, automation, sustainability, and digital ethics.

Khan shared these three statements summarizing the future of a society where AI is revolutionizing many everyday processes:

Fact 1: The future is data driven.

Fact 2: Everything will generate data.

Fact 3: Everything will need new layers of security.

Khan said when it comes to learning new skills and improving the way businesses run, “You have to hold yourself accountable…If you don’t, someone else will take that promotion.”

Adding to the conversation was a distinguished panel of executives also weighing in. Amazon Web Services Vice President of Global Education, State and Local Government, Kim Majerus noted that ongoing technology training and upskilling are paramount to business success. “Now it’s all about life-long learning.” She added that despite the need for technical skills like using AI, judgment still matters, saying “strategic thinking is number one.” Panelists agreed on the importance of data quality and knowing how to manage it.

Khan has created a future readiness metric for business leaders. His new book is titled Undisrupted: Leadership Essentials on Business Transformation, Profitability and Future Readiness.

