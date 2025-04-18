The Dining Duo visits a new place each week but if it does not meet the bar for our taste and portion size, we don’t recommend. Neither do we do a negative review.

So this week, we want to revisit one of our favorites and past recommendations: Jackie’s Dream.

Jackie Griffin spent the last ten years defying the odds and defining herself as the queen of soul food in Knoxville. Recreating her family’s recipes, Jackie evolved her dream into a small space in East Knoxville, moving to her current location at 1008 East Woodland Drive. Jackie’s is open 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Jackie’s relationship building ability, masterful cooking skills and passion for service has led her to achieve a promising new location: Smokey’s Stadium. Smokey’s baseball, soccer games, and special events will bring a new clientele to add to Jackie’s following where they will experience Knoxville’s not so best kept secret.

Congratulations Jackie on this new ‘Dream’ in your journey.

