Zoo Knoxville is honoring Deaf Awareness Day on Monday, April 28. Zoo Knoxville believes the wonder of wildlife should be accessible to everyone. As part of the Zoo for All initiative, the Zoo will be providing sign language interpreters at every Zoo Chat throughout the day on April 28.

Zoo Chats are a unique opportunity to learn directly from the animal experts who care for your favorite species every day.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.