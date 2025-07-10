The Tennessee track turnover continues. (Previous story here.)

Campus sources say several athletes are transferring. Duane Ross, head coach and director of track and field, says he has a new assistant coach.

Jeff Chakouian is leaving Baylor after eight years to coach Vol throwers (shot, discus and javelin). He replaces coach Erik Whitsitt who “vanished” from the staff last week.

Ross hasn’t said anything about Whitsitt’s departure and didn’t mention him in the Chakouian announcement. Whitsitt’s name was simply removed from the university list of coaches. Erik has not responded to e-mail requests for an explanation of what happened. He may have been fired or he may have resigned with a severance package which prohibits comments about the program or the university.

Could be stranger things have happened.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Chakouian and his family to Rocky Top,” Ross said. “Coach Chak brings a passion for developing athletes and a proven track record of preparing them to perform at the highest level.

“His experience as an All-American and SEC champion gives him a unique perspective that will resonate with our student-athletes. I have no doubt he’ll make an immediate impact as we continue our pursuit of championships here in Knoxville.”

In addition to Baylor, Chakouian has coached at Central Florida and Illinois State. As a competitor in the shot put, he was a six-time all-American, indoor and outdoor, at Kentucky. He was a team captain for three seasons with the Wildcats.

In addition to Whitsitt, at least two other previous coaches are no longer listed as Ross assistants at the university. Associate head coach Tempest Love was responsible for coaching Tennessee’s horizontal and vertical jumpers. She spent 10 seasons with Ross at North Carolina A&T and followed him to Tennessee.

JaMichael Glass worked with Ross in developing Vol sprinters, hurdlers and relay units. Before that, he worked with Ross in 2021-22 in Greensboro.