As two major summer holidays have come and gone, that sleepy summer hangover is starting to settle in on Rocky Top. Folks are staying indoors to stay away from the heat, and a lot of giddy anticipation is starting to creep in for football season. Still, in the nooks and crannies around town, life continues to happen. Performers keep performing, guests keep arriving and that summer feel is still in full swing. Full of special interest events and regular nights on the town, there’s plenty to be proud of past the 4th.

Beyond Dreams – Tennessee Theater (July 10, 5:30 p.m.) The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is putting together a production fit for the biggest stage in town with no charge for a ticket! “Beyond Dreams” follows a group of children breaking down barriers and discovering the world untainted in this coming-of-age tale that brings people together. Come a little early to browse the gallery with works from members of the Theater on display!

Book Release – Blount Mansion (July 11, 6 p.m.) The historic Blount Mansion is presenting the release of “Tennessee Samplers: Female Education & Domestic Arts, 1800-1900.” Jennifer Core & Janet Hasson, textile experts and curators from the Tennessee State Museum, present the diversity and widespread artistry of embroidered goods in the region during its most important century. The story of these fabrics, however, is ultimately an extension of the story of the women who wove them. Admission to this event is free, though a $5 donation at the door is suggested.

Soundscapes – Knoxville Museum of Art (July 11, 7:30 – 9:15 p.m.) This monthly series has been curating wonderful talent to soundtrack a stroll through the KMA and observe its exhibits, highlighting and enhancing the experience typically found in these illustrious galleries. For July, smooth jazz sensation Lindsey Webster is set to soothe that stroll through Bailey Hall and into its adjacent corridors. Enjoy a cocktail and some high-end entertainment at this regal event!

Freaky Friday presented by The Wordplayers – Bijou Theater (July 11-13, multiple showtimes) Based on Mary Rodgers’ classic novel and derivative of the Disney films of the same name, join the Wordplayers on this musical journey of swapped bodies and strikingly similar personalities. When this workaholic mom and her teenage daughter end up living life as each other, it takes a little more than just magic to set things back to normal. It might even take a little bit of understanding and empathy to set things straight. With showtimes all weekend, there are plenty of opportunities to see this classic story on the big stage!

Second Saturday Concert Series feat. Bryson Quick – The Cove at Concord Park (July 12, 6-8 p.m.) A completely free waterside concert with nationally recognized talent right on the edge of Farragut! Bryson Quick got his start in music at 14, and after getting the unanimous green light from American Idol, quickly began performing on stages like the Grand Ole Opry. Now in our backyard, it’s a great opportunity to catch a show at this family-geared evening at the park. Food trucks and vendors are expected!

The Circus Under the Moon – Ijams Nature Center (July 12, 7 – 9:30 p.m.) Backdropped by East Tennessee’s immense biodiversity, a local troupe of clowns and crutch walkers plan to defy reality and wow audiences with a uniquely placed performance of the circus. Drinks and dining are available, with general admission tickets costing $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-12.

Fanboy Expo – Knoxville Convention Center (July 11, 12-7 p.m., July 12, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., July 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Described as “Tennessee’s largest pop-culture event,” come join hundreds of fellow comic book fans and patrons of geek culture in this convention filled with booths of knick-knacks and guests galore! On the bill this year includes Star Wars’ own Billy Dee Williams, Elijah Wood, Gene Simmons, Alec Baldwin and Captain of the USS Enterprise himself William Shatner! Tickets can be purchased either daily or for the whole weekend. Come ready to cosplay!

Pitch-A-Friend – Yee-Haw Brewing Co. (July 13, 1 p.m.) Singles come ready to mingle and friends prepare to come ready to make that sale! Pitch-A-Friend is an event primed for meeting new people as friends trade three to five minute slideshows about each other in an effort to get them off the market. Aside from the speed-dating bonanza, it’ll be a festival style day at Yee-Haw. Vendor trucks, drinking games and live music are all on the bill.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown.

Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

