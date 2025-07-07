Facts are sometimes stranger than fiction.

As if on direct orders from Dr. Danny J. White, university vice chancellor and director of athletics, Tennessee has awarded itself “Everything” status in sports.

There is some evidence – three straight top-six finishes in Directors Cup standings.

The brotherhood of athletics directors gives the cup to the school and the brother with the most success in collegiate fun ‘n games. Order of finish in various NCAA championships determines the champ. Stanford usually wins. It sponsors more sports. Texas won first prize this year. Tennessee was again sixth.

“Everything” comes from Dr. Danny proclaiming the pursuit of excellence in all Vol activities. He maxed out his $600,000 bonus structure and received an ovation. I presume it was standing.

Swimming and diving, rowing and softball had very good seasons. Baseball was competitive but fell short of the College World Series.

Men’s basketball went to the Elite Eight. Football was OK until it got to Ohio State.

Here’s the strange part: Tennessee track is running far from excellence. From a safe distance, it appears the track and field program is in disarray.

The almost legendary Duane Ross is director. He was 2021 national coach of the year (at North Carolina A&T – that is Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro). He came to Tennessee in 2022. He replaced Beth Alford-Sullivan.

I do believe his record is worse than was hers.

Negative news at the university, if announced, is always low-key. In this case, something big is right now happening. It appears at least three assistant coaches have quietly gone away, maybe fired or paid to resign. Nobody has said a word. Famous names have simply evaporated from the department staff list.

Associate head coach Tempest Love is missing. She was responsible for coaching Tennessee’s horizontal and vertical jumpers. Love spent 10 seasons with Ross at A&T and followed him to Tennessee.

Erik Whitsitt is gone. He coached throws (shot, discus, javelin). Before joining Ross, Erik coached for a decade at Oregon, a national track and field power. His Ducks set school records and won Pac-12 and NCAA titles.

JaMichael Glass is no longer on the staff list. He worked with Ross in developing sprinters, hurdlers and relay units. He also assisted in strength and conditioning.

Glass worked with Ross in 2021-22 at North Carolina A&T.

Once upon a time, long, long ago, Chuck Rohe “invented” track on behalf of Tennessee. He swiftly produced strong teams. There was a dominant stretch of 21 consecutive Southeastern Conference titles across indoor and outdoor track and cross country.

His Tennessee squads sported an impressive 130-18-2 record back when schools had dual meets on campus that attracted crowds of fans.

Chuck developed some superstars. You may have heard of hurdler Richmond Flowers. Bill Skinner (javelin) and Willie Thomas (880) were NCAA champions. Of course, there were all-Americans –­ and Olympians. Doug Brown was great in the steeplechase.

Stan Huntsman was coach from 1971-85. He built bigger on what Rohe had started. His teams won 31 SEC championships (eight outdoor titles in eight years). Huntsman directed two NCAA title teams.

Stan was a coach at the 1976 Olympics. He was NCAA national coach of the year six times.

Doug Brown was Tennessee coach for 10 years. His Vols won an NCAA title. Bill Webb was coach for 14 years. His Vols won an NCAA outdoor title and somehow added an indoor crown even though Tennessee did not have (and still doesn’t have) an indoor facility.

The down drift started in 2009. Three years ago, Ross was paid up front to stop the trend.

“When researching the best track and field coaches in the world today, it doesn’t take long to find the name Duane Ross,” said Dr. Danny.

“Tennessee track and field has been all about greatness for most of its history – both men’s and women’s. Duane knows what that takes.”

In his first meeting with the UT team, Ross said, “This is not about trying to win a national title … this is about earning a national title every year. I mean complete dominance. I’m unforgiving. I don’t mind saying, ‘I want to be the best.’ That’s why we do this.”

In 2023, Tennessee men tied for 22nd place in the main event, NCAA outdoor track. In 2024, they shared 37th place. Last month, the men moved up to a tie for 14th. They scored 18 points.

UT women were a bit less brilliant. They failed to score. Sixty-eight women’s teams did. UT didn’t mention that.

