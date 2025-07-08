It was a classic story. Bill Young played free safety for Doug Dickey in the late 1960s while Janet Guthrie was a majorette with the Pride of the Southland Band. He majored in business, while she chose elementary education. They married in 1970, raised two daughters and influenced no telling how many young people during their careers as teachers.

Janet Guthrie Young died on July 2, 2025. Services were held on July 7 at Central Baptist Church of Bearden where she was a member since 1956. She graduated from Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee.

She went on to have a fulfilling career as an educator, teaching at Farragut Primary School and Karns Middle School. After retirement, she remained active in the community – leading Bible studies for high school girls, teaching summer art and baton classes, and continuing to share her talents as an accomplished artist, painting both murals and canvas works that reflected her faith and creativity, according to her obituary.

Bill Young went into education as well as a coach and math teacher. He was inducted into the Tennessee Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2022, having coached primarily at Bearden, Oak Ridge and CAK. The Youngs most recently resided in Lenoir City.

“She will be remembered for her generous heart, her vibrant spirit and her unwavering love for her family, students and church community,” concluded her obituary.