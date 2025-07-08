Get ready to tee off at the 6th annual Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday, October 13, 2025!

We’re swinging into another great year of supporting senior care in East Tennessee — and we’d love for you to be part of it.

Don’t miss your shot to make a difference.

Register, donate or support here.

Lavonda Cantrell is the director of marketing & communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the vice president of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

