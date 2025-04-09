The Philosphical 4 began Tuesday, April 1, with the Championship on April 3.

Tuesday , April 1: Roane County vs Jefferson County sent Jefferson County to the Championship with a score of 410-290.

, April 1: Roane County vs Jefferson County sent Jefferson County to the Championship with a score of 410-290. Wednesday, April 2: Philosophical 4 final match between Webb vs Halls sent Webb to the Championship round with score of 520 -210.

Thursday’s Championship game between Jefferson County and Webb was a tight context with leads changing multiple times. Webb led at the half 220-205 and came out on top with a close score of 410-395. Both teams have returning participants for the 2026 TN Scholars’ Bowl.

Pellissippi State Community College President Anthony Wise presented the trophy to the winning team.

Past episodes can be viewed on East Tennessee PBS.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Nominate for Hero Kid Award here.