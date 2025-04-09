The second annual Bobcat Bash is Thursday, April 17, 5 – 7 p.m. at Central High School, 5321 Jacksboro Pike, 37918. The school will showcase the academies with each academy hosting an event that aligns with its program of study. The block party will be a fresh take on the usual athletic events.

The highlight of the evening will be the Car Show. If cars aren’t your thing, you can still enjoy the food trucks and all the fun activities below. Plus, we will have a smash car activity available for $1 per hit.

Activities planned:

The Blood Medic Van

A tortilla station

A plant sale

Several vendors

Iconic Fountain City pictures taken by students in our photography class

Free headshots for any business or partner in need of an updated photo

Our school store, Central Station, will be open for purchase of school gear

Ted Talks led by students in the library

A CHS Pep Rally

A drone presentation by CHS JROTC

Bring camping chairs for your family and enjoy the festivities with us!

Register for the Car Show and set up a vendor booth.

Vendor Booth sign-up

Car Show sign-up

For more information, contact Cassidy Taylor, CHS academic coach at 865-689-1400 ext. 71915.

