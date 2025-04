From sparking a movement to making history on U.S. currency, Juliette Gordon Low is officially featured in the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters™ Program—a recognition of her impact on leadership and youth development.

This milestone honors the generations of girls who have followed in her footsteps.

