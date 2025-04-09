Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Who would poison animals in a national park

In the Virunga National Park located in eastern Congo, dozens of large animals including hippopotamuses and buffalo have died due to anthrax poisoning. The dead animals have been seen floating in a major African river. The exact cause of the poisoning is not yet clear.

The DR increases border restrictions against Haiti

The Dominican Republic is adding more restrictions at its border with Haiti, targeting asylum seekers due to the increasing violence in Haiti. Hundreds of additional soldiers have been deployed along the Dominican Republican border with Haiti as a border wall in to be constructed.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

A busy midweek with 44 meetings scheduled for Congress today: here.

Stocks rebounding?

Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

No fluoride in the water

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are recommending no fluoridation in public water systems. The Secretary is assembling a task force of health experts to study the issue and make new recommendations. The EPA is reviewing new scientific information supporting the health risks of fluoride in drinking water.

Coal-fired power plants may stay open

President Trump was expected to sign executive orders directing federal agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, lift barriers to coal mining and prioritize coal leasing on US lands.

State headlines:

UTK receives honor, two seniors recognized

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has again been named one of the top graduate schools in the country, with several academic programs receiving recognition as part of U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Graduate Schools rankings announced Tuesday, April 8.

By the same measure, two seniors from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business have received national recognition from Poets&Quants for Undergrads: Diamond Maria Clark and Timothy Held recognized on 100 Best and Brightest Undergraduate Business Majors of 2025 list.

Bill charging undocumented students tuition gaining traction

The House Government Operations Committee voted in favor of Rep. William Lamberth’s (R) House version, HB 0793, with Rep. Jeremy Faison (R) joining six Democrats in opposition.

The bill would allow public school systems in Tennessee the option to require K-12 students without legal status in the country to pay tuition or face denial of enrollment. It does require that each school district statewide collect documentation from each enrolling student that they are a citizen or are otherwise legally in the United States.

In the House, the bill now moves to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee. In the Senate, it has been referred to the calendar committee for placement before the full Senate.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, mild before the rain returns

According to the National Weather Service, today will be a sunny day with a high around 65 and a low tonight in the mid 40s. Thursday, we have an 80% chance to see a return of showers during the day into evening and early Friday morning.

Teacher bonuses on Board agenda

The Knox County Board of Education is expected to vote on one-time bonuses for teachers, a part of the universal school voucher program. The vote will happen during the final proposed items at its meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m.

One Knoxville Big Lots to remain open

Big Lots and Gordon Brothers said Variety Wholesalers Inc. planned to acquire between 200 and 400 of Big Lots 872 stores and continue to operate them under the Big Lots brand. One Knoxville location is on the list to remain open: 4825 N Broadway Street, Knoxville, TN.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.