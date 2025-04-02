KnoxTNToday and several Feature Partners are recognizing Knoxville’s own youth influencers through our new quarterly Hero Kid campaigns with the second campaign beginning April 1, 2025. The winner of the first campaign will be announced next week!

Feathers symbolize truth and honor and will be used as the symbol for our Hero Kid Award, as the recipients will embody truth and integrity in their actions.

The campaign application is open from Tuesday, April 1 – Monday, June 30.

Details:

Applicants must have been under 18 when action was performed

Applicants must live in Knox County.

Applicants must have performed an act of service that made a lasting impact on their communities or performed a heroic lifesaving act.

Applicants will be evaluated by a review committee based on the merit of nomination form submissions.

Nomination form is available here: Hero Kid nomination form

Hero Kid Award is sponsored by KnoxTNToday, FirstBank, Food City, Wallace Real Estate and Covenant Health.