The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound at the Knox County Public Library proudly announces A Celebration of Women in Old-Time Music, a multi-day series of concerts, screenings, talks, and community events spotlighting the remarkable women who have influenced traditional Appalachian and old-time music. The weekend features live performances, archival film, lectures, and a live podcast recording.

Anchored by special guest Alice Gerrard, a pioneering musician and advocate for old-time traditions, the celebration runs March 5–8, 2026, across multiple Knoxville venues. The 91-year-old legendary musician boasts a career spanning more than 50 years and is best known for her groundbreaking collaboration with Appalachian singer Hazel Dickens. She will appear on the WDVX Big Plate Special, take the stage at the Bijou Theatre, and discuss her newly published autobiography, Custom Made Woman.

This celebration is presented in conjunction with a feature exhibition at the Museum of East Tennessee History titled I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music, curated by the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

“The women at the heart of old-time music possess immense talents that have long defined and enriched the Appalachian sound. Their creativity and fearlessness continue to inspire new musicians and preserve the soul of this music for the future,” commented Eric Dawson, manager of the McClung Historical Collection and TAMIS. “We are honored to be able to present these events and performances alongside the exhibition.”

Festival Highlights

March 5, 2026 | 7–10 p.m.

Old-Time in the Old City – A musical prelude featuring:

Irish Jam Session at Boyd’s Jig & Reel

Honky Tonk Thursday at Barley’s

Old-Time Jam at Pretentious Beer Co.

March 6, 2026 | 7 p.m. | Bijou Theatre

You Gave Me a Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard – Held at the Historic Bijou Theatre, this signature event includes a screening of the acclaimed documentary You Gave Me a Song, followed by a live performance by Alice Gerrard with Tatiana Hargreaves and Reed Stutz.

March 7, 2026 | 11-4 p.m. | East Tennessee History Center

Sarah Pirkle Plays Old-Time for Young Folks

Alice Gerrard in Conversation with Emily Hilliard: We are thrilled to be the first stop on Alice Gerrard’s book launch for her autobiography, Custom Made Woman. Join Emily Hilliard as she talks with Gerrard about her life and music.

Old-Time Music Videos from the TAMIS Vaults: A rare screening of archival film featuring performances by a young Dolly Parton, Hazel Dickens, Candie Carawan, and more.

Live Recording of theFemale Bob Dylan podcast: Jessie Wilkerson on Hazel Dickens: Historian Jessie Wilkerson, whose work explores women, labor, and culture in Appalachia, will be interviewed live for The Female Bob Dylan podcast to discuss the life and influence of Hazel Dickens.

March 7 | 6-10 p.m. | Laurel Theater

Old-time Music at the Laurel Theatre

6:00 | Kalia Yeagle

7:00 | Blakeley Burger, Nadia Ramlagan, and Grace Rogers

8:00 | Sarah Kate Morgan and Leo Shannon

9:00 | Kelle Jolly

March 8 | 1-5 p.m. | Laurel Theater

Sunday at the Laurel: Drop by the Laurel Theatre for some dancing, fiddle workshopping, and old-time jamming. It’s all fun and games with old-time music.

The full schedule with details can be found at https://www.knoxcountylibrary.org/celebrating-women-old-time-music

About the Celebration

A Celebration of Women in Old-Time Music honors the women who have shaped Appalachian and traditional music—fiddlers, banjo players, ballad singers, labor activists, documentarians, and cultural caretakers. The festival blends historical storytelling with live performance, illustrating how women have both preserved and revolutionized the genre.

This program is made possible with support from the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities and the Friends of the Library. Many thanks also to the Bijou Theatre, the Laurel Theatre and WDVX.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

