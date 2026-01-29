This past Sunday afternoon, the Amadeus Concert Ensemble continued its 2025-26 season of concerts as part of the Cathedral Concert Series in a program that was both a “first” and a landmark occasion. This was the 100th concert performed in the diverse Series that is hosted by the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville. And as a “first,” this was the first time the Cathedral’s 2024-installed Casavant Fréres pipe organ has been joined by an orchestra in performance—on this occasion in works by Josef Rheinberger, Ottorino Respighi, and the contemporary composer Hans-André Stamm. The organist was Dr. Byongsuk Moon, the Assistant Director of Music and organist at the Cathedral. The concert was programmed and conducted by ACE Maestro Brian Salesky.

In addition to the works for organ and orchestra, the ACE orchestra also performed works by Handel, Mouret, and Vivaldi, and featured trumpet soloists Sarah Fellenbaum and Dr. Brett Long.

After the orchestra opened with Handel’s March and Battle Music from Rinaldo, alto Diana Salesky joined the orchestra and added some rich vocal color in two Handel arias, “Eternal source of light divine” and “Hence, hence, Iris, hence away” from Semele.

Audience ears perked up a bit with the Rondeau from Premiére Suite de Symphonies by Jean-Joseph Mouret, a movement that was once used as theme music by PBS’s Masterpiece Theatre.

New to many was the intriguing Canticle from the Suite in G Major for organ and strings, by Ottorino Respighi. Following Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Trumpets was the eagerly anticipated Organ Concerto No. 2 in G minor by Josef Rheinberger, a compelling and varied work that puts the orchestra, organ, and organist on display with its visceral and majestic demands.

The Cathedral Concert Series continues with monthly concerts including ACE’s next appearance on May 31—a program that offers a treasure chest of musical gems from Russian composers.

This article, including information and quotes, was provided by Alan Sherrod.

