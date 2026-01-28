The Favorites by Layne Fargo was published in January 2025, and I waited until now to recommend the novel. It is a contemporary retelling of Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë in the world of Olympic champion ice dancers.

Ice dance is a couples figure skating sport that places the emphasis on rhythm, musical interpretation, footwork and dance holds. It includes a rhythm dance and a free dance, with no overhead lifts or throw jumps, focusing on precision and musical connection. The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Ice Dance competitions air on Monday, February 9, and Wednesday, February 11.

The Favorites tells the story of Katarina “Kat” Shaw and Heath Rocha, childhood sweethearts who become global sensations in part due to their intense chemistry. A shocking incident ends their partnership, and after ten years of silence, a documentary forces them to confront their past.

“I thought our story was epic, you know. You and me. Spanning years and continents. Lives ruined and blood shed. Epic.”

The truth of their downfall is told through Kat’s first-person perspective and through interviews with other competitors for the documentary.

“I’d convinced myself if I became the best, it didn’t matter who I hurt, because in the end, it would be worth it. Even if I hurt myself most of all.”

Layne Fargo’s writing, especially The Favorites, is compared to Daisy Jones & the Six or Carrie Soto is Back by Tara Jenkins-Reid.

After reading The Favorites and before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 begin, watch the Netflix docuseries, Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing. The series follows three rival ice-dancing teams as they chase gold before the Winter Olympics

Look for books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.