Knox County Public Library’s Read City Curious Minds challenge is shooting for the stars — and we want your imagination to come along for the ride!

This year’s annual art show invites young creators to explore The Sky Above Us. Whether it’s cotton-ball clouds, twiggy rockets or watercolor rainbows, let the skies inspire your masterpiece. Anything goes, as long as it reaches for the heavens.

Important dates

Register and pick up your tag board: Now through July 5

Drop off your finished art: By July 9

Artwork will be on display: July 12–25

Age categories:

Preschool

Elementary School

Middle School

High School

Participating locations:

Lawson McGhee | Bearden | Carter | Cedar Bluff | Farragut | Halls | Howard Pinkston | Karns | Norwood | Powell

Bring your curiosity, your creativity, and your love of the sky. We can’t wait to see what you dream up!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.