Andrew Woods, detective with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighter, died June 24, 2025, at age 41. His obituary is well-written and tells his story much better than we can. Full obituary here.

From the moment of the diagnosis of stage 4 cancer, Andrew was never alone. “He was surrounded by love – the kind that shows up, stays late and never lets go.”

His law enforcement family organized fundraisers to support his treatment costs and a lights and siren parade for his birthday in May. In the final days, he moved in with his brother, Tim, and his family. His mother lived there too, in the motor home in the yard. “These months, though unimaginably hard, were also full of sacred family memories – Wednesday night pizza dinners, relaxing in the hot tub, movie nights and quiet, heartfelt moments of togetherness.”

This extended family is coming together one more time for Andrew – A Last Call Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the Union County High School auditorium. All who knew and loved Andrew are invited to gather.

Events include a Lights and Sirens drive plus motorcycle procession by the Defenders Motorcycle Chapter at 3:15 p.m., leaving from the Knox/Union county line northbound to the high school. It’s open to the public.

Receiving of friends from 4-7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, with the celebration of life at 7 p.m. Speakers will include representatives from the UC Sheriff’s Office and the Sharp’s Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.