Our Book Whisperer is out this week but never fear, she will return. I am stepping in to re-recommend (if that’s a word) three of her previous recommendations by author Nic Stone. Now if you are a middle- or upper-class white American who avoids discussions about race issues, these may be too difficult to read, especially in the South.

As a middle-class white American born and raised in the South, I have been blessed with a diverse perspective from being exposed to the very experiences related by Nic Stone in her books: Dear Martin, Dear Justyce and Dear Manny. The stories, whole fictional, reveal honest truths we as a society need to understand as based in reality.

Unfortunately, instead of embracing the honesty written within these books and determining to change our society, many places decided that banning the books (Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina) would be the better way to fix the issues we have. Let’s not bring “divisiveness” to the schools they said, as if by reading about real issues would make them any less real for the people experiencing them.

So, I challenge readers to search the audio versions of Linda’s recommendations and find ways to be the difference maker.

