World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

Recent World Happenings: Middle East ceasefire holding/ President Trump is in the Netherlands for the NATO summit/ For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines:

Recent national events: Both parties unite in stopping impeachment resolution/ Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s part ways/ 60s teen idol Bobby Sherman dies at 81/ Northern Lights in 14 states this week/ For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress has 30 meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Local headlines:

Weather: HOT! According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, in the late day after reaching a high near 97 with a heat index of 105. Tonight’s low will be around 73. Thursday will be a have a little higher chance for showers with a lower temp of 94 and heat index of 101.

TVA asks KUB and other local power customers to reduce power use. The Tennessee Valley Authority is experiencing an increased demand caused by extremely high temperatures.

Increased conservation efforts are necessary to extend the available power supply and avoid service interruptions.

Raise your thermostat as safely and comfortably as possible.

Postpone using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment. If you do need to use large appliances, use them early in the morning or late at night when electricity demand is lower.

Businesses should minimize lighting and turn off all office equipment that is not in use or necessary.

Eliminate all non-essential use of electricity, such as decorative indoor and outdoor lighting used for hallways, walkways and home patios.

Customers are encouraged to visit KUB’s website for updates and tips to conserve energy.

Deputy Swanger update from KCSO as of June 24, 2025: Deputy Swanger remains in the Trauma Intensive Care and has moved all of his limbs this morning. This is an improvement. There is ONE approved GoFundMe established by Blue Line Tennessee Inc., and another fundraiser by Knoxville Tactical. If you suspect fraudulent fundraising efforts or would like to verify the validity of an organization or person raising money on Deputy Swanger’s behalf, please get in touch with Kimberly Glenn, communications director for KCSO, at Kimberly.glenn@knoxsheriff.org or Captain Aaron Yarnell at Aaron.yarnell@knoxsheriff.org

UPDATE: Bull Run Fossil Plant will implode on Saturday: Two smoke stacks at the shuttered Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton will be imploded Saturday, June 28. Site access will be strictly limited to authorized personnel only. Edgemoor Road will be closed from Melton Lake access to Old Emory access beginning at 5 a.m.

Park & Play is at Tank Strickland Park! Meet us there Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to play free. Asheville Hwy. adjacent to Burlington Branch LIbrary. Info: Knox County Parks & Rec at 865-215-6600. Join us on Thursdays at a featured park for a wide range of fun and engaging activities. Check https://www.facebook.com/knoxcountyparks/ for updates and cancellations due to weather.

