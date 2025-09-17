If these are not good-enough football times, a sweet memory will soon be here.

Tennessee’s 1985 Sugar Vols will gather again on the evening of Friday, October 10, 2025, to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Current Vols might want to peek over window sills and through open doorways to see what the noise is all about, what it took to win a Southeastern Conference championship and pull off one of the stunning upsets in college football history.

For the next three or four minutes, let us stop wondering about these Volunteers and the defense and who else will catch Joey Aguilar passes. Here is a valuable lesson: That 1985 team was an example of “all things are possible.”

It leaped far ahead of expectations, from unranked to final No. 4 in the country. It remains beloved by UT fans, well, those old enough to remember when gas was 96 cents and red delicious apples were 71 cents a dozen.

Ah yes, those were the days.

Tennessee 1985 had nine wins, a loss at Florida and two ties. John Majors was the coach. He had some very special assistants. Ken Donahue, old Vol recycled from Alabama, was defensive coordinator. Phillip Fulmer was offensive line coach.

Doug Matthews coached running backs. Kippy Brown coached wide receivers and David Cutcliffe coached tight ends.

Tony Robinson was the quarterback until he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Alabama game. Career backup Daryl Dickey stepped in and rescued the perishing.

Wideout Tim McGee was a mainstream all-American. Safety Chris White was so honored by me, then at Scripps. He intercepted nine passes and recovered three fumbles.

Carlos Reveiz kicked 24 field goals, including 55 and 51 yards in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech to earn a 6-6 tie.

Dale Jones was an all-SEC linebacker. Bruce Wilkerson was all-SEC offensive right tackle. Keith Davis led the team in rushing. Kelly Ziegler made the most stops. Please remember those names.

There were season highlights. No. 1 Auburn came to Neyland Stadium in late September. The Vols shocked the Tigers, 38-20. Bo Jackson was hit hard and often. When he finally got to 80 yards gained, he decided enough was enough.

Donahue received a game ball as a trophy. He was an expert on how to stop Auburn. He knew a lot about Alabama, too. He worked 20 years for Bear Bryant.

Tennessee lost Robinson on the third Saturday in October but defeated the Tide 16-14. An incredible fourth-quarter interception by Jones was the winning play.

The main event, Tennessee versus No. 2 Miami in the Sugar Bowl, looked to be a mismatch. The Hurricanes were heavily favored in the betting line and favored by even more in their minds.

Vol fans took over New Orleans’ Bourbon Street. They sipped hurricanes at Pat O’Brien’s, yelled “Go Vols” big and loud and sang Rocky Top over and over. They turned the Superdome orange on the inside.

None of that got Miami’s attention. Maybe never has a team been so overconfident. Miami captains actually ignored Tennessee captains when they offered to shake hands during the pregame coin toss.

“They just looked the other way,” White said.

Miami star quarterback Vinny Testaverde had to ask for timeout before his first snap because of crowd noise. A big gain off a fake punt set up a Miami touchdown, 18 yards, Testaverde to Michael Irvin.

That was that. Tennessee won the rest of the game. The Tennessee defense mobbed Miami. Testaverde was sacked seven times for losses of 84 yards. He was assaulted. He lost three fumbles.

Jones, emotional leader, sacked Testaverde twice for minus 38. Jeff Powell, in the third quarter, ran away from everybody, 60 yards for the knockout, a 28-7 lead. Happiness reigned supreme.

Tennessee won, 35-7. Dickey won the “outstanding performance” trophy. Doug Dickey’s son had a good half-season – 10 touchdown passes with only one interception.

Players said Donahue was a major factor in the overall success.

Majors said: “What Ken Donahue has done with our defense is the most amazing feat I have seen in all my years of football. I’ve been around some good coaches, but nobody day-in or day-out could outwork Ken. He left his mark on so many people he coached.”

Years later, Majors said something else, unforgettable, about the return from the game …

“One of the most moving things of my life was the bus ride from the airport back to Gibbs Hall and seeing people waving their Tennessee banners, stopping their cars, and flashing their lights.

“I was touched to the point I couldn’t fight back the tears. I doubt I’ve gotten any more pleasure out of a victory, because it meant so much to so many who have been so loyal to Tennessee over the years.”

I wish I could better tell this story. Believe me, the Sugar Vols are forever.

Marvin West welcomes comments or question from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com