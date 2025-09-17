Bethany Williams + Dustin Mynatt + Kobey Harris + Powell High Singers ++

If you forget that your Knox County Schools kid has just a half-day of school today (9/17/25), go get ‘em.

School board member Katherine Bike explains the change:

“Here’s the backstory:

“In fall 2023, I kept nudging KCS to take a closer look at the early release pilot (AKA: ‘surprise, your kids are home two hours early!’). Parents and teachers were surveyed, the board discussed it and in August 2024 it officially hit the agenda. On August 8, 2024, we voted to swap six early release days for four half-days each year.

“Here’s why it matters:

Half days are easier on families

than awkward 2-hour dismissals. Teachers get much-needed planning time (or I hope, because that is what we discussed).

(or I hope, because that is what we discussed). And yes, it’s one of those things that seems tiny but actually impacts everyone’s day.

“As a former single parent who once had to juggle aftercare costs, shifting work hours and the ‘wait, school’s out when?’ calendar chaos – I know firsthand how small changes can make a big difference.

“So, enjoy your half-day, plan accordingly and maybe give a shoutout to the teachers who are using the afternoon to plan lessons, grade and keep the whole machine running.”

Merrit Construction Inc. posted on social media:

“Exciting things are happening in Fountain City! Construction is underway on the new Central High School Baseball & Softball Complex at Tommy Schumpert Park.

“This project will provide CHS student-athletes with upgraded, state-of-the-art facilities. From new fields to modern amenities, this complex is designed to enhance the experience for players, coaches and the community.”

Dave Gorman writes well for a science teacher:

“To my friends, colleagues, former and current students, and family from South-Doyle Middle School, I share your heartbreak over the sudden and sad loss of Bethany Williams.

“Bethany was a true light who was deeply devoted to her students and she recognized and nurtured their innate talent for over 20 years. She was the reason hundreds of kids over the years looked forward to school each day. To see those kids shine and perform was a gift that was easy to take for granted … they delivered because she delivered.

“You were a teacher and you were so loved.”

Congratulations to Dustin Mynatt, athletic director at Gibbs High School, on earning the NIAAA Quality Program Award. This is the highest honor an athletic department can receive from the NIAAA. See criteria here. Mynatt will be honored at NADC ‘25 in Tampa, Florida, in December.

Powell guy Kobey Harris is a marketing major at UT. He’s also a front-end manager at Food City where he won a couple of grocery-bagging competitions during high school. (He’s worked there since 2021.) He also works in field operations for the Knoxville Smokies. And last weekend he got the “incredible opportunity” to work with College Gameday. He writes:

“This weekend I had the privilege to volunteer at College Gameday. It was an incredible opportunity to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes to make such a major broadcast work. I can’t wait for more opportunities to volunteer in sports, and I have a couple of things lined up for the rest of the year that I’m super excited to share when they happen.”

Gotta love this guy.

Notes & Quotes

Powell High Singers put 18 members into the 2025 All-East Chorus:

SATB – Blair Boyd – Alto 2; Makenzie Chapman, Alto 1; Eli Cox, Tenor 1; Rebekah Dunlap, Soprano 2; Luke Effler, Bass 1; Neyl Gresham, Tenor 1; Grace Kay, Alto 2; Jannah Kimbleton, Alto 2; Kenzli Lambert, Soprano 1; Sarah Rabinowitz, Soprano 2; Stella Rabinowitz, Soprano 1; and Aster Sexton, Alto 1.

SSAA – Katelyn McAffry, Soprano 2; Campbell Moore, Alto 1; Morgan Richard, Soprano 1.

TTBB – Robbie Mitchell, Bass 1; Graham Sexton, Tenor 1; Andrew Williamson, Tenor 2.

Best quote: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.” – Ronald Reagan